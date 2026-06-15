PM's cat Maximus tips Belgium to beat Egypt in World Cup

Credit : Screenshot/Instagram @maximustp16

PM's cat, Maximus, believes Belgium will win the much-awaited match against Egypt on Monday evening.

In a video story posted on Bart De Wever's (N-VA) account, the Rue de La Loi cat quickly chose the tuna pâté representing Belgium over the one representing Egypt after the PM placed him in a makeshift mini-stadium.

Maximus Textoris Pulcher, the feline advisor to De Wever, had announced earlier on Instagram that he was an "oracle animal".

The most famous animal oracle was Paul the octopus, who became the unlikely star of the 2010 World Cup after correctly predicting the outcome of eight matches.

He made his name by successfully choosing a mussel from one of two boxes bearing the flags of competing nations.

Whether his prediction for tonight is correct remains to be seen. Maximus, who turns 3 today, has already been spot-on with several World Cup matches; his predictions of Mexico beating South Africa and the draw between the Netherlands and Japan were among the correct ones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maximus Textoris Pulcher (@maximustp16)

In addition to Belgium's success, the cat also predicts a victory for Spain over Cape Verde.

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