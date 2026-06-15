Belgium v Egypt: Where to watch the Red Devils in Brussels tonight

Red devils fan Obelgix Nicolas Dardenne (2nd row 2nd L), Red devils fan Jack la Frite Jacques Gossuin (front R) and Belgian fans and supporters pictured before a soccer game between Belgian national soccer team Red Devils and Slovakia, Monday 17 June 2024 in Frankfurt Am Main, Germany. Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem

The Belgian national football team, the Red Devils, will kick off their World Cup debut against Egypt on Monday evening, and thousands are expected to gather around giant screens and local bars in the country. Here, you can watch the game.

With the tournament taking place in the United States, Canada and Mexico, the unusual kick-off times have forced Brussels municipalities to think outside of the box.

The first two of Belgium's three group-stage matches will be played at 21:00 Belgian time; the final group match against New Zealand is scheduled for 05:00 on 27 June.

The largest fan village in Brussels, the Jupiler Fan Village, will be set up in Wolvendaal Park in Uccle, where supporters can watch every Belgian match free of charge on a giant screen.

Food trucks and entertainment are also planned throughout the tournament, with organisers even preparing to welcome early risers for the dawn clash against New Zealand.

Elsewhere in the capital, Evere will host screenings at different locations depending on the fixture. The opening match against Egypt will be shown at the Sint-Vincentius Stadium, while the encounter with Iran will be broadcast at the town hall, according to Bruzz.

Football fans in Berchem-Sainte-Agathe can head to the B.Sports complex, while residents of Watermael-Boitsfort will be able to gather on Place Léopold Wiener.

"We only wanted one large screen for the municipalities of the Montgomery police zone in order not to overburden police services," Woluwe-Saint-Pierre mayor Benoît Cerexhe (Les Engagés) explained to Bruzz.

Not enough money for big screens

Not every municipality has embraced the World Cup atmosphere.

According to Bruzz, Anderlecht, Saint-Gilles, Schaerbeek, and Saint-Josse-ten-Noode have all decided against installing large public screens or introducing special measures for hospitality venues during late-night fixtures.

The decision often comes down to money. According to municipal officials, the cost of broadcasting rights alone can reportedly reach €3,000 per day. Once security, staffing and infrastructure are factored in, the total cost of operating a fan zone for the entire tournament can approach €100,000.

"The reason for not providing a large screen in a square is the high cost," said Jette sports councillor Benoît Gosselin (Les Engagés) to Bruzz.

The Brussels Times have curated a list of other big screens, bars and spots across Brussels where you can watch the game this evening.

City Centre – European quarter

Just minutes away from the iconic Grand Place, the Irish pub O'Reilly's will be broadcasting several of the World Cup matches.

Football fans can expect an energetic atmosphere, with Guinness on tap and several screens throughout the pub to make sure no goal or minute of action is missed.

Place de la Bourse 1, 1000 Bruxelles. Find more information here.

The Wild Rover and The Wild Geese

In the heart of the European Quarter, The Wild Rover and its "sister pub" next door, The Wild Geese, will be broadcasting multiple World Cup games on both indoor and outdoor screens.

Football fans can expect multiple beers on tap, wine, cocktails and classic pub food or snacks to fuel their enthusiasm on match days.

Rue Joseph II 100, 1000 Bruxelles. Find more information here.

Saint-Gilles

Bar du Matin

The Bar du Matin, just outside the Albert metro stop, invites World Cup fans to watch the championship's matches while enjoying one of its many drinks, including cocktails and beer.

Several of the matches, including Red Devils' games, will be shown at the bar, which is known for its large terrace area and lively international atmosphere.

Chaussée d'Alsemberg 172, 1190 Forest. Find more information here.

Café Flora

Known for its colourful terrace, Café Flora on the Parvis in Saint-Gilles will also join the efforts to bring the World Cup to fans in Brussels.

The café-bar will broadcast several of the matches throughout the championship, and promises special offers of drinks and snacks for football enthusiasts.

Parvis de Saint-Gilles 16A, 1060 Saint-Gilles. Find more information here.

Woluwe

Place Dumon

One of the capital's largest viewing areas will be at Dumon Square near Stokkel metro station, where the municipalities of Woluwe-Saint-Lambert and Woluwe-Saint-Pierre have joined forces to create a shared fan zone.

The Place Dumon in Woluwe-Saint-Pierre will once again be transformed into a "fan zone" dedicated to cheering on Belgium's Red Devils.

Place Dumon, 1150 Woluwe-Saint-Pierre. Find more information here.

Northern Brussels

Foot Noord Village

Place Noord, the "temporary square" just outside Brussels North Station, will welcome football fans to watch the World Cup on the big screen.

Watching Belgium play in "Foot Noord Village" will cost fans a €5 ticket (one drink included), other international matches will be free during the guinguette's opening hours.

Visitors can expect food, drinks, and music before and after the kick-off.

Rue du Progrès, 80 1030 Schaerbeek. Find more information here.

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