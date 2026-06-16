Orbán-linked Brussels think tank loses access to EU institutions

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives for pictured at the arrivals ahead of an European council summit (26-27/06), in Brussels, Thursday 26 June 2025. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

The EU’s transparency watchdog has suspended the registration of the anti-EU think tank MCC Brussels from the bloc's database of lobbyists and campaign groups.

The decision followed a complaint in 2025, accusing the think tank of failing to disclose financial information, including budget size and funding sources.

According to an email seen by Politico, the EU Transparency Register Secretariat confirmed MCC Brussels has been suspended from the register, after it disputed technical details of how the think tank had been registered. MCC Brussels have denied any wrongdoing.

The organisation behind the complaint, the Corporate Europe Observatory (CEO), lodged a complaint after it found that the organisation had not disclosed its funding and budget size.

Four months after the EU transparency watchdog began the investigation, MCC Brussels updated its financial information.

This revealed that they are the "second-best-funded think tank" in Brussels, with an annual budget of €6.3 million, according to a statement by CEO.

"This is not a small organisation being targeted by EU institutions," said Olivier Hoedeman, Corporate Europe Observatory research and campaign coordinator, following the announcement.

"They are a multi-million-euro think tank and a close ally of the Trump administration, and MAGA think tanks, such as the Heritage Foundation. Acting like they’re being persecuted is simply absurd," he added. CEO also accused MCC of leading a "witch hunt" against NGOs funding while "falsely" saying it was an issue of transparency.

Under the suspension, MCC Brussels will now not be able to directly engage with EU institutions.

The organisation responded to the announcement by saying it was "the latest attempt by parts of the Brussels establishment to marginalise and silence" them.

They also told Politico that they will continue to publish research, organise conferences and "engage" with the European institutions in spite of the suspension. "MCC Brussels’ voice will become louder, not quieter," MCC’s John O’Brien said.

Corporate Europe Observatory also responded to the suspension of the anti-EU think tank with links to the former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, MCC Brussels, rejecting the claims of a political witch hunt.

"MCC Brussels is trying to cast itself as the victim of political persecution. However, this is simply an organisation being held to the same transparency standards as everyone else seeking to influence EU policymaking," said CEO’s Hoedeman.

The think tank has strong financial ties to Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz party, the loser of the last elections in Hungary, with the organisation funded by the Budapest-based Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC), an educational institution controlled by close political allies of Orbán.

Separately, Hungarian MPs are preparing a law this week aimed at abolishing the think tank, reports Politico.

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