President of European Council hails 'new chapter' in Hungary

New Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar (left) and his predecessor Viktor Orbán (right) at the European Parliament plenary session in October 2024. Credit: EU

The European Council President Antonio Costa hailed “a new chapter in Hungary’s history” on Saturday, as Peter Magyar prepared to take office after a landslide victory against nationalist Viktor Orban in the parliamentary elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Brussels on Europe Day, Costa expressed his well-wishes to Magyar and the Hungarian people, stating, “We are ready to work with the new Hungarian government.”

Agnes Forsthoffer, newly elected Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament, announced the reinstatement of the European Union flag on the parliament building in Budapest after a 12-year absence.

Forsthoffer, elected with 193 votes out of 199, described this move as her “first symbolic decision” and emphasised that it marks “the first step” towards Hungary’s renewed alignment with Europe.

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