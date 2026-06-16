European Parliament approves EU-US trade agreement with extra safeguards

US President Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) after agreeing on a trade deal between the two economies following their meeting, in Turnberry south west Scotland on July 27, 2025. Credit: Belga / AFP

The European Parliament has approved a trade deal with the United States, with conditions and safeguards attached, following a vote of 440 to 151, with 50 abstentions.

The agreement, brokered last summer by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and former US President Donald Trump in Turnberry, Scotland, reduces import tariffs on American industrial goods to zero.

In return, the US caps tariffs on European products at 15% and gains better access to EU markets for certain agricultural and fishing products.

While EU Member States initially endorsed the deal unchanged, European lawmakers demanded additional safeguards, citing concerns over the imbalances in the US's favour in the original agreement.

Their stance was influenced by recent tensions under the Trump administration, including threats to annex Greenland, criticism of EU digital regulations, and the imposition of punitive tariffs on European goods.

After months of negotiations with member states, the final agreement includes multiple protections. European commitments will expire automatically on 31 December 2029, requiring renegotiation.

Additionally, the EU can withdraw from the deal partially or fully if the US raises tariffs beyond 15%, fails to meet agreed objectives, or discriminates against European companies.

The deal also includes measures against existing US tariffs on steel and aluminium. Washington must lower these to the agreed cap of 15% by the end of the year. Failure to comply may trigger retaliatory action from the European Commission.

If a surge in US imports is found to severely harm European producers, certain trade concessions could be suspended after an investigation.

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