Suspects will not face trial over attempted kidnapping of former Belgian minister

Former Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne (Open VLD). Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

Three Dutch nationals accused of planning the abduction of former Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne will not face trial due to insufficient evidence, the Courtrai Advisory Chamber ruled on Tuesday.

However, the suspects will still face charges, including possession of prohibited weapons and participation in a criminal organisation, according to Jan Leysen, the lawyer representing Mr Van Quickenborne.

The case dates back to 2022, when the three men were apprehended near the former minister’s residence after firearms were discovered in a vehicle. Police intercepted drug-related intelligence suggesting an abduction plot targeting the Justice Minister.

Leysen maintains that his client was indeed the intended target. Information retrieved by investigators allegedly matches Mr Van Quickenborne’s profile, described as a Justice Minister wearing glasses and residing in Courtrai. “There is only one person fitting that description,” Leysen remarked after the hearing.

However, the advisory chamber concluded there was not enough evidence to definitively link the suspects to the alleged abduction plan.

Both the federal prosecutor’s office and the civil party are reviewing the ruling, with an appeal likely, according to Leysen. He confirmed that he has already contacted his client.

“We expected the suspects would be sent to trial for attempted kidnapping. It seems logical to me to challenge the decision, but the final choice rests with Mr Van Quickenborne,” Leysen stated.

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