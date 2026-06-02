Three Dutch nationals to stand trial over alleged plot to kidnap former Belgian justice minister

Former Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne (Open VLD). Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

Three Dutch nationals are set to face prosecution for attempting to kidnap former Belgian justice minister Vincent Van Quickenborne, four years after an alleged plot linked to criminals involved in the drug trade, according to reports by Het Nieuwsblad, De Standaard, Gazet van Antwerpen and Het Belang van Limburg.

Following a renewed investigation, the federal prosecutor's office decided on Monday that three of the six suspects should appear before the criminal court on charges of attempted kidnapping.

All six suspects will appear before the council chamber. "The other three are suspected of membership of a criminal organisation," the federal prosecutor's office confirmed to Het Nieuwsblad.

In September 2022, Van Quickenborne was informed by the federal prosecutor that he was the target of a threat. A police patrol was deployed to secure his home in Kortrijk, while weapons were discovered in a vehicle nearby.

Van Quickenborne's family was subsequently moved to a safe house.

A total of six Dutch nationals were arrested in connection with the case, including on suspicion of attempted kidnapping.

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