Belgium to get hotter as week goes on with temperatures over 30°C

Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Starting Thursday, temperatures are expected to exceed 30°C, with thunderstorms forecast for Friday, according to midday predictions from the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM).

Tuesday afternoon, skies will alternate between clouds and clear spells. A light shower is possible in the Ardennes, but most areas will remain dry. Maximum temperatures will range from 19 to 26°C.

On Wednesday, the day will start fairly cloudy before the sun dominates across the country.

From Thursday, the weather will be predominantly sunny. Some high-altitude clouds may appear during the day. Maximum temperatures will reach 25°C at the coast, 27°C in the Ardennes, and 30 to 31°C in central regions.

During Thursday evening and overnight, storms are forecast to move in from France, primarily affecting western and north-western Belgium.

Friday is set to start with calmer and sunny conditions following potential overnight storms.

Temperatures could rise to 30 to 31°C at the coast or in the Ardennes, and 32 to 34°C in lowland areas. By the afternoon and evening, there will be an increasing risk of thunderstorms, particularly from central areas to the east.

The weekend will remain largely sunny, although isolated storms could develop in the late afternoon. Maximum temperatures will hover around 30 to 32°C in many regions, with highs of 34°C expected in Belgian Lorraine.

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