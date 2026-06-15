Heat warning activated as Belgium braces for 30°C temperatures

Credit: Alexander Nikitenko.

Belgium has activated the warning phase of its "high heat and ozone peaks" plan as temperatures are forecast to rise sharply across the country this week.

The Interregional Environment Agency (Celine) announced the measure on Monday based on forecasts from the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM), which expects significantly warmer air to move into Belgium from southern Europe from Tuesday onwards.

Temperatures are set to climb steadily during the week and are expected to reach, and potentially exceed, 30°C in Uccle on Thursday and Friday.

The forecast has also prompted the IRM to issue a yellow heat warning from Tuesday.

Celine activates the warning phase of the plan when the cumulative difference between forecast maximum temperatures over the next five days and the 25°C threshold exceeds 17°C.

The measure is primarily intended to alert the public and healthcare professionals so they can take additional precautions to protect vulnerable people, including older adults, young children and those with underlying health conditions.

Ozone concentrations are also expected to increase gradually over the coming days as temperatures rise.

However, Celine said no breach of the European information threshold for ozone pollution is currently expected.

The agency added that a specific ozone bulletin would be issued if concentrations develop differently from current forecasts.

The activation comes as Belgium prepares for what is expected to be the hottest spell of the year so far, with forecasters predicting sunshine and increasingly sweltering conditions across much of the country by the end of the week.

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