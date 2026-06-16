Electric scooter causes fire in social housing building in Molenbeek

Illustration shows the canal in Molenbeek and Brussels city centre, Saturday 06 February 2016. Credit: Belga

Firefighters in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean responded overnight to a fire caused by an electric scooter in a residential building, leaving one person injured.

Emergency services arrived at the three-storey building on Rue Tazieaux at approximately 3:50 am. The property belongs to Foyer Molenbeekois.

The fire started in the ground-floor flat when an electric scooter ignited in the living room. Flames quickly spread to nearby furniture, including a table and chairs.

Before firefighters arrived, several young residents used a powder extinguisher to contain the fire. They opened windows to ventilate the smoke and assisted tenants in evacuating to the garden at the back of the building.

Firefighters later removed the damaged scooter, cooled its battery, and used thermal imaging cameras to ensure the fire was fully extinguished and would not reignite.

Two evacuated individuals were assessed on-site by an emergency doctor. A resident of the affected flat suffered burns to their arm and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Residents from the damaged flat will need temporary accommodation, while other occupants were allowed to return home after safety checks.

Walter Derieuw, spokesperson for Brussels firefighters, commended the swift actions of the young residents but emphasised the importance of prioritising personal safety in emergencies. He noted their calm response helped prevent more severe consequences.

Related News