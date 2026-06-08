Two bodies found in Anderlecht warehouse fire rubble

Credit : Brussels Fire Brigade.

Two bodies have been discovered in the debris of warehouse fire that broke out in Anderlecht on Saturday morning, according to Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office.

On Sunday, broadcasters RTBF and RTL reported that multiple bodies had been recovered from the site. Local outlet BX1 reported that at least two people had died.

According to the reports, numerous people have contacted authorities after losing contact with relatives who may have been working inside the warehouse when the fire broke out.

The building was reportedly used by various tenants. Building materials and electric scooters were among the items stored there.

An investigating judge has been appointed following the discovery of the bodies. A judicial investigation has been opened, and extensive enquiries are ongoing, the reports added.

On Monday, Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office confirmed that two people had died in the fire. A spokesperson said that investigations are underway to determine if there are any other possible victims.

The police victim support office is available to victims of the fire. The victim support service at the courthouse has been contacted by the prosecutor's office to implement victim support measures.

The prosecutor's office urged caution in public communications surrounding the tragedy.

"Communication must take place with the necessary calm and respect for the victims and their loved ones," it said in a statement.

The prosecutor's office said further information will be released when the inquiry reaches a stage where additional details can be shared publicly.

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