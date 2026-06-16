MEPs approve over €2 million in financial aid for laid off Belgian car glass workers

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The European Parliament has approved €2 million in financial aid to support workers made redundant following the bankruptcy of Belgian company Soliver.

The funding comes from the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund (EGF).

Around 800 workers lost their jobs due to the closure of Soliver’s plants in West and East Flanders, including locations in Zwijnaarde, Evergem, and Rumbeke (Roeselare), where the company was originally founded.

Soliver, initially a family-operated glass products enterprise, became part of the AGP Group in 2018 and began specialising in advanced automotive glass, supplying manufacturers such as Ferrari and Volkswagen.

The company was declared bankrupt in July 2025.

The EU funding will support a personalised assistance programme run by VDAB, the Flemish counterpart to Forem, providing job search aid, career reorientation, training, and access to employment opportunities.

The EGF will cover 85% of the total programme costs, contributing €2.13 million to the measures.

In a vote on the initiative, EU legislators expressed concern over the rising number of bankruptcies in Belgium, especially in Flanders, with the proposal being approved by 602 votes in favour, 47 against, and 11 abstentions.

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