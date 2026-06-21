Kiosk Radio's epic 16-hour rave returns to Brussels this summer

Credit: visit.brussels

For many fans of Brussels’ electronic music scene, summer would not quite feel complete without the annual collaboration between Kiosk Radio and Crevette Records.

On 18 July, the two institutions will once again join forces for what has become one of the capital’s recurring underground music traditions: an open-air event followed by an afterparty stretching into the early hours of the morning.

Five years collaboration

The event marks five years of summer celebrations organised together by the Brussels-based online radio station and the independent record store and music collective.

What began as a collaboration between two key players of the local electronic scene has gradually evolved into an annual fixture, attracting music lovers from across Belgium and beyond. Resident Advisor previously described the partnership as a yearly tradition and highlighted the pair’s role as major contributors to Brussels’ electronic music culture.

This year’s edition will take place across two venues in Anderlecht. The daytime programme runs from 14:00 to 22:00 at Circle Park, an industrial open-air space that has hosted several previous editions.

Once the outdoor festivities conclude, the celebration will move indoors to La Fabriek, where the afterparty will continue until 06:00 the following morning.

Line-up

The line-up reflects the eclectic musical approach that both organisations have become known for. During the daytime session, visitors can expect performances from dirt bike dub, Jana Joanna and JACK UZZI in a back-to-back set, Kyle Toole and Japanese selector Que Sakamoto.

The nighttime programme at La Fabriek will feature Hicham and Leef, accompanied by the Krackfree Soundsystem.

Beyond the music, the event also highlights the values shared by Kiosk Radio and Crevette Records. Organisers state that they remain committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment, with a zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination, harassment, violence and abusive behaviour.

The partnership itself reflects the evolution of Brussels’ independent music ecosystem over the past decade. Kiosk Radio, broadcasting daily from the heart of the city, has become internationally recognised for showcasing local and international DJs. Crevette Records, meanwhile, has established itself as one of Brussels’ most respected record stores and promoters of underground music in the city.

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