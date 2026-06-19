Everything you need to know about the Fête de la Musique in Brussels

Credit: Fête de la Musique

On any given weekend in Brussels, live music isn't hard to find. But this weekend, it's everywhere.

From major stages in Cinquantenaire Park to performances in neighbourhood squares, hundreds of free concerts will take place across Belgium as part of the Fête de la Musique.

Marking the start of summer, the annual festival has grown into one of Belgium's largest cultural events.

Despite its scale today, the celebration began with a simple goal: bringing music out of concert halls and into everyday life.

Origins of the festival

The origins trace back to France in the late 1970s, where an idea to celebrate the summer solstice through song eventually evolved into a nationwide phenomenon.

By 1982, the first official festival had taken over the streets of Paris, encouraging people to perform wherever they could.

The concept quickly crossed the border, and just three years later, Belgium hosted its first edition of Fête de la Musique.

While the programme has since expanded to more than 100 countries around the world, the premise remains unchanged: free live music, open to everyone.

This year's programme

Organised by the Wallonia-Brussels Federation, this year's programme features more than 150 events across Brussels and Wallonia, ranging from intimate neighbourhood performances to major outdoor concerts.

The biggest celebrations will take place at Cinquantenaire Park, where two days of free concerts, food stalls and family activities will fill the park on 19 and 20 June.

Friday's programme is rock-heavy, with performances from La Jungle, Gros Coeur, Stonks, Dame Area and Nana Benz du Togo, before French electro-rock artist Mezerg closes out the night.

Saturday brings a mix of rap and pop from artists including Swing, Jyeuhair, Ele A, Lovelace and Orlane, before a headline performance from Caballero & JeanJass.

However, part of the appeal of Fête de la Musique is that the festival extends far beyond its main stage.

Concerts pop up in parks, public squares and cultural centres across the capital, making it easy to stumble upon an artist you weren't planning to see. From Anderlecht and Etterbeek to Schaerbeek, Saint-Gilles and Uccle, events will bring live music to nearly every corner of Brussels.

Classical music fans can head to Bozar on Sunday for a concert by the Belgian National Orchestra, offering a preview of the ensemble's upcoming season with works by Richard Strauss, Igor Stravinsky and Ludwig van Beethoven.

Beyond Brussels

The celebrations are not limited to Brussels, either. Across Wallonia, cities including Liège, Namur and Charleroi will host their own programmes throughout the weekend.

In Liège, audiences can enjoy performances by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and the Royal Opera of Wallonia-Liège, as well as a programme spanning jazz, world music and contemporary artists.

Meanwhile, Charleroi's four-day programme will bring a line-up spanning reggae, folk, electronic music and classic contemporary. Highlights include French artist Guerta, La Jungle, and an electro set by MADMADMAD.

Namur will also join the festivities with a mix of rock, folk and electronic performances, continuing the festival's tradition of showcasing both emerging artists and established names.

Whether you spend the day moving between stages or simply pause to listen while passing through a neighbourhood square, Fête de la Musique allows live music to become part of everyday life this weekend.

Related News