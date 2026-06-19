Original Wagner score to go under the hammer in Brussels

Richard Wagner

A handwritten score by German composer Richard Wagner is set to be auctioned in Brussels between 24 and 26 June, according to Arenberg Auctions.

The score, dating back to 1845, features the role Wagner wrote for the opera Tannhäuser. Its value is estimated at €12,000 to €15,000.

It was originally crafted for the Bohemian star tenor Josef Tichatschek, renowned for his powerful vocal range.

After his death, Tichatschek’s daughter gifted the piece to Ernest Van Dyck, a celebrated Antwerp tenor who also performed in Wagner’s operas.

Van Dyck’s association with Wagner adds historical significance to the score, which is signed by Wagner and contains annotations from Tichatschek.

Wagner, known for masterpieces like Tristan und Isolde, Parsifal, and Der Ring des Nibelungen, is unique in having penned both the music and librettos for his operas. Tannhäuser remains one of his earlier works.

Henri Godts, an expert at Arenberg Auctions, described the appearance of such a rare score in Belgium as "extremely unusual".

He anticipates significant interest from museums, opera houses and international collectors.

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