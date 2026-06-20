Thousands called for travel insurance per day last summer

Traveller walking through Brussels Airport in Zaventem with a carry-on trolley. Credit: Belga/Jasper Jacobs

Belgian travel assistance insurers received an average of 4,473 calls per day during July and August of last year, according to a survey released by Assuralia on Saturday.

In the summer of 2025, insurers affiliated with Assuralia handled over 277,000 calls and opened more than 118,000 assistance cases. Among these cases, nearly 92,000 related to incidents in Belgium, while over 26,000 involved issues abroad.

The cases included nearly 106,000 technical assistance cases, covering vehicle support, and more than 12,000 medical assistance cases, concerning aid to individuals. 70% of medical cases were tied to incidents outside Belgium, whereas only 17% of technical cases involved foreign issues. For the whole of 2025, the data showed a similar trend, with 70% of medical cases occurring abroad, compared to just 8.5% of technical cases.

During July and August 2025, insurers also handled 953 cases requiring the repatriation of individuals and 3,872 cases involving vehicle repatriation.

Assuralia shared examples from last year, including the case of a Belgian tourist hospitalised in Thailand due to high blood pressure. The individual was repatriated along with their partner and child, with a nurse assigned to coordinate their return using specialised air transport. The insurance covered costs amounting to €120,000.

This summer, insurers plan to increase their workforce by up to 20%, mostly by hiring student workers, to meet the demand during peak holiday months.

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