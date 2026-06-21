Thousands of companies take part in 'dual education' mentoring system

Illustrative image. Credit: Unsplash

More and more businesses are engaging in dual learning, with over 15,000 companies recognised as training workplaces in the last five school years, according to data from Flemish MP Katrien Houtmeyers.

Dual learning combines classroom education with on-the-job training, and it is offered in both secondary education and adult education programmes.

Flemish MP Katrien Houtmeyers highlighted the willingness of businesses to provide practical experience to young people. “It is very encouraging that so many companies are prepared to share their knowledge and expertise with the next generation,” she stated.

However, Education and Employment Minister Zuhal Demir noted that the number of businesses recognised as training workplaces exceeds the number of students enrolling in dual learning programmes. In some sectors, companies can accommodate multiple students, creating more capacity than is currently utilised.

The data also revealed challenges in maintaining companies’ recognition as training workplaces. In the 2024-2025 school year, 1,860 recognitions were revoked, mainly due to mentors not completing the required training on time. Additionally, 1,806 recognitions expired, with only 528 renewal applications submitted.

The ongoing evaluation of the alternating education decree is timely, according to Houtmeyers. She emphasised the importance of strengthening the dual learning system to provide valuable practical experience for students and help businesses find skilled talent.

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