Red Devils seek to bounce back after lacklustre start to World Cup

Belgium's Alexis Saelemaekers, Belgium's Amadou Onana and Belgium's Romelu Lukaku pictured during a training session in Seattle, USA, on Friday 19 June 2026. Credit: Belga

Six days after drawing 1-1 against Egypt in the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Belgium face Iran on Sunday at 21:00 in Los Angeles.

All four teams in Group G drew their first matches — New Zealand and Iran played to a 2-2 stalemate — leaving Belgium with a realistic chance of securing the top spot.

A group victory would mean facing a third-place team in the round of 16 and playing subsequent matches in Seattle, where Belgium’s base camp for the tournament is located.

Belgium will meet Iran for the first time in their footballing history, but coach Rudi Garcia will be without Jeremy Doku due to respiratory issues and Zeno Debast, who remains sidelined.

On a positive note, Romelu Lukaku, Leandro Trossard, and Charles De Ketelaere returned to full training on Friday after missing midweek sessions as a precaution.

Iran, currently ranked 24th in the FIFA World Rankings, includes two players familiar to Belgian football fans: Dennis Eckert Ayensa of Standard Liège and Alireza Jahanbakhsh of Dender.

“Iran played well against New Zealand. They shoot often, know how to score, and are dangerous from crosses,” Thibaut Courtois said during a press conference on Friday in Renton.

The Belgian goalkeeper also commented on Iran’s challenging circumstances. The Iranian team is facing travel restrictions in the United States and a reduced staff presence.

“It’s not an ideal situation for them, but it might serve as motivation. We mustn’t underestimate them — they’re a solid team with a compact defensive block and good qualities,” Courtois warned.

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