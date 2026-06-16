'Very difficult': Red Devils kick off World Cup 2026 with a draw against Egypt

Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne and Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrate during a match between Belgium and Egypt, on Monday 15 June 2026 in Seattle. Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem

Belgium started their FIFA World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Egypt in Group G on Monday in Seattle.

Egypt took an early lead through a powerful strike by Eman Ashour in the 19th minute. They came close to scoring a second on several occasions.

Kevin De Bruyne almost equalised for Belgium, hitting the post with a free kick in the 53rd minute.

Belgium eventually levelled in the 66th minute when Mohamed Hany scored an own goal under pressure from Romelu Lukaku, who had just come on as a substitute.

Egypt’s goalkeeper, Mostafa Shoubir, saved a crucial header from Brandon Mechele in the 83rd minute, denying Belgium a late winner.

Captain Youri Tielemans described the result as disappointing but promising.

Tielemans admitted the team struggled early in the match, lacking sharpness against a challenging opponent. Speaking to Sporza after the game, he said, “It was very difficult, especially at the start when we weren’t focused.”

A positive team discussion at half-time led to improvements. Tielemans noted that Belgium created chances in the first half, but their efforts failed to hit the target. The team equalised through Romelu Lukaku, though the goal was later confirmed as an own goal by Egypt’s Mohamed Hany.

The captain acknowledged Egypt’s strong performance, calling them a “good team” and admitting the match’s challenges were typical of a World Cup fixture. While content with the draw, he emphasised that Belgium needs to improve.

'Victory is essential'

Head coach Rudi Garcia said Belgium must secure victory against Iran in their next World Cup match on Sunday, 21 June.

Speaking at a press conference, Garcia acknowledged the challenge posed by Iran but emphasised the need for a win to stay competitive in the group. "We respect Iran, but victory is essential," he stated.

The coach noted that Belgium and Egypt are widely viewed as the strongest teams in their group but highlighted the difficulty of matches at this stage. "There are no easy games in the World Cup. Look at Spain, who drew with Cape Verde. Although we didn’t lose today, we would have preferred the three points. With one point, everything is still possible for us, as it is for Egypt."

Garcia also touched on the high temperature during the match, which may have influenced the team's performance. The hydration break in the 22nd minute allowed him to make tactical adjustments. "The heat is not an excuse. Even if we had won, I would say the same," he concluded.

Iran and New Zealand will face each other next in Group G on Tuesday at 03:00 Belgian time.