Flemish government withdraws transport cuts for special-education students

Emergency services at the scene of an accident between a train and a school bus, at the railway crossing Vierhuizen, in Buggenhout, Tuesday, 26 May 2026. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

The Flemish government has decided not to cut the budget for student transport in special education next school year following public outcry after the Buggenhout accident.

Earlier this school year, public transport operator De Lijn warned that over 200 bus routes for special education students might be cancelled due to budget overruns.

Mobility Minister Annick De Ridder acknowledged on Sunday that the sensitivity and impact of the situation had been underestimated, saying, “Certainly after the accident in Buggenhout, we should have approached this differently.”

The government’s budget for student transport in special education was doubled two to three years ago from €70 million to €140 million. De Ridder defended the need for action, stating, “When you see that there is an overspend after just one year, intervention is necessary because I can’t conjure up more money.”

While admitting mistakes in handling the issue, De Ridder insisted she did not feel she had been overruled, adding, “The minister-president has explicitly said so.”

Moving forward, she aims to focus on reforming the system and transferring responsibility to the Education department. “I sincerely believe that a good reform could provide better services within the budget,” she said.

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