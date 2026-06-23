How much money will Belgian households spend on their holidays this year?

20120818 - BLANKENBERGE, BELGIUM : Illustration shows crowded beach at Belgian coast, in Blankenberge, on Saturday 18 August 2012, during a hot week-end of the summer holiday. BELGA PHOTO BENNY WOUTERS

Almost seven in 10 Belgians will travel overseas in 2026, with families (76%) more likely to be planning travel than single people (55%), according to a new survey by BNP Paribas.

However, nearly half of single Belgians (45%) are planning to holiday in Belgium this year, as the cost premium for travelling alone drives staycations. For single people, the cost implications are significant as a share of their household budget.

The survey found that the average Belgian household will spend €3,531 this year on holidays.

According to BNP Paribas, "couples will spend an average of €3,649 on travel in 2026. For households of three or more people, this figure rises to €3,944."

Per person, single households pay more than any other household for travel. "Holidays are clearly the most expensive relative to household size for single travellers, with an average annual spend of €2,283," the bank noted.

The figures come as recent Statbel data shows 2025 was a record year for overnight stays in Belgium, with Wallonia seeing the fastest growth last year. Compared to 2024 Wallonia saw an increase of 6.9% in overnight stays.

Most of that increase is from foreign travel with people from the Netherlands, Germany and France choosing Belgium for their holidays. However, overall in 2025, Belgians staying overnight in Belgium (49.4%) sits just ahead of non-resident visits (48.6%).

Camping sites saw a particular surge in 2025, up 10.5% on the previous year. According to Statbel, "this trend is part of an ongoing pattern. Outdoor accommodation has been gaining ground for several years, increasing by an average of 4.5% a year since 2023, compared to 2.4% for the sector as a whole."

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