Belgian player Jérémy Doku flies back from World Cup for birth of baby

Belgium's head coach Rudi Garcia, Belgium's Jeremy Doku and Belgium's Nathan Ngoy pictured during a soccer game between Belgian national team Red Devils and Egypt, on Monday 15 June 2026 in Seattle, the first game in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the United States of America. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

Jérémy Doku became a father on Monday to a baby boy named Praise, the Belgian Football Association has announced.

On Sunday, the Red Devil had received permission from the Belgian Football Union (URBSFA) to fly to London to be with his wife during the birth.

Having missed Sunday’s World Cup Group G match against Iran due to a respiratory infection, Doku was informed a few hours before kick-off that the birth was imminent. “In consultation with the Red Devils’ medical staff, it was decided to allow him to temporarily join his wife in London,” the statement read.

Whilst undergoing medical treatment for his respiratory infection, the winger “was able to fly without any medical risk so that he could be with his family at this very special time”, explained Brahim Hacene, the Red Devils’ doctor.

The Manchester City player travelled accompanied by Dr Brecht De Coninck and will rejoin the squad on Tuesday evening in Seattle, three days ahead of the decisive match against New Zealand on Friday (Saturday at 5.00 am Belgian time) in Vancouver.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, teammate Youri Tielemans shared his congratulations: “We sent Jeremy a message to congratulate him. Having a child is the most beautiful thing in the world, and being there for that moment is completely normal.”

Tielemans, a father of three, reflected on his own experiences and said such moments are unforgettable: “Jeremy is a very important player for us. We all know his qualities, especially his dribbling. He wasn’t there for the match against Iran, and as a team, it’s up to us to make up for his absence.”

Doku had missed Belgium’s match against Iran on Sunday, which ended in a 0-0 draw in Los Angeles, due to respiratory issues.

Controversy

Doku's situation had attracted international controversy, after he had admitted his desire to be with his wife during the birth of their first son, which meant leaving the World Cup.

A journalist from French sports media L'Equipe, France Pierron was suspended from broadcasting following her controversial comments about the Belgian international.

She indicated that it was inconceivable that a player like Jérémy Doku would consider leaving the World Cup to attend the birth of his child. This is as a birth was, in her words, "a disgusting moment where the dad is useless, he has an extra role," according to L'Avenir.

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