Wallonia's public transport network disrupted all day by union action

Illustrative image of LETEC buses. Credit: Belga/Benoit Doppagne

The LeTec network was disrupted Tuesday morning in all Walloon provinces due to the day of actions organised as a common union front, according to the public transport company on its website.

In the Liège-Verviers region, around ten lines are not served. Of the 205 lines in this zone, 12 are stopped, while 106 are running at a reduced frequency due to cancelled trips.

The other 87 lines are operated normally, specifies the communications unit of the public transport company. The structuring network (tram and BUSWAY 2) works, but with less frequent passages than usual.

In Hainaut, around a hundred lines are disrupted. In Charleroi, 12 lines are running normally while around thirty lines are stopped. The others are disturbed.

In Walloon Brabant, around fifty lines were affected by the strike while in the provinces of Namur and Luxembourg, more than 200 lines were impacted.

The Walloon public transport company therefore invites users to consult the letec.be website or the application before traveling. Deleted trips are in fact visible in the timetable search.

A return to normal is planned for Wednesday, assures Letec.

The socialist and Christian unions called for a strike this Tuesday in the municipalities, CPAS, public hospitals of Brussels and within the non-profit sector of the capital, on the occasion of International Public Services Day. Union action could also spread across Wallonia.

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