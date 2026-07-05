From beer to boat excursions: The perfect day out in Dinant

The citadel of Dinant. Credit: Angela Dansby/The Brussels Times

Nestled in the heart of the Ardennes and home to Belgium's most iconic citadel, Dinant offers a scenic day-trip for Brussels residents looking to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the capital.

Situated 90 kilometres from Brussels and internationally known as the birthplace of the saxophone and Leffe beer, the city has a great variety of activities for people of all ages.

The Brussels Times has compiled a list of the best things to see and do on a day out in Dinant.

Getting to Dinant

Three trains leave Brussels Central Station to Dinant each hour, with a quick transfer at Brussels-Luxembourg or in Namur. The journey normally takes just under two hours.

The collegiate church of our Lady

This 13th-century Roman-Catholic church is likely the first thing you will notice after walking out of Dinant's railway station. Since the church is right before the funicular to the citadel, it is well worth paying a visit.

Citadel of Dinant

Situated only 250 metres from the railway station and right behind the collegiate church of Our Lady lies Dinant's main claim to fame, the historic Dinant citadel.

The fortress was built in 1821 and looms over the Meuse River, offering a birds-eye view of Dinant.

The citadel is accessible to tourists by funicular or by climbing its 408 historic steps to the top.

Tickets to enter cost €15 for adults and €13 for children aged 4 to 12.

Try a Leffe beer

After working up an appetite from climbing the stairs and touring the citadel, you should stop to sample a Leffe beer at one of the many restaurants and cafés along the river.

The iconic beer was first brewed in Dinant in 1240 and played a role in the city’s survival. At the time of the beer's creation, numerous epidemics plagued Europe and made local drinking water unsafe, so local monks found an ideal solution: brewing beer.

This was an effective solution because the boiling temperatures required during the brewing process killed off dangerous microbes. The abbey was able to provide travellers and residents with a refreshing and safe drink. Though water quality has improved over the centuries, this brewing tradition has remained a staple of local culture.

A scenic boat tour or kayak excursion

Near the citadel entrance, on the river, there are multiple businesses offering boats for hire and guided river cruises. Whether you fancy exploring the waters of the Meuse River on your own or taking a guided boat tour, both are easily accessible.

Mr Sax’s house

This small museum is dedicated to Adolphe Sax, a Dinant local who became posthumously world famous after inventing the saxophone.

The museum is located in the very place where Sax was born on 6 November, 1814.

The historical centre retraces the story of the saxophone's inception and is open for anyone to visit seven days a week from 09:00 to 19:00.

Try a couque de Dinant

Before leaving Dinant, you should consider trying the city's famous biscuit, the couque de Dinant.

The sweet is described as a hard biscuit made with flour and honey. It is moulded into decorative designs such as cats, faces, fish, or everyday objects.

The biscuit was first created in the 15th century due to food insecurity in the region. Its basic ingredients were easily accessible to Dinant locals.

If you do give this medieval treat a try, make sure to exercise caution as they are quite the jaw-breakers.

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