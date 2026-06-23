Man stabbed several times in the face in Brussels

One person was injured in the face on Tuesday morning during a knife attack in Anderlecht, according to the Brussels-Midi police district.

The incident occurred around 09:00 near the tunnel on Rue des Vétérinaires. According to the police, the victim was stabbed several times in the face. The victim’s life is not in danger.

The Brussels Fire Brigade confirmed that it dispatched an ambulance to the scene to treat a person injured by a sharp object.

"The victim’s life was not in danger," said their spokesperson, Walter Derieuw.

An investigation has been launched to determine the exact circumstances of the attack. No further details have been released regarding the victim’s identity or the possible arrest of a suspect.

In the interest of the ongoing investigation, the Brussels-Midi Police zone, which covers (Anderlecht/Saint-Gilles/Forest) has indicated that no further comments will be made.

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