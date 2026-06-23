Brussels man convicted of murder breaks ankle tag and is on the loose

Credit: Federal Police

On Monday, at the request of the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office, the federal police issued a wanted notice for a man convicted of attempted murder and the possession and carrying of a firearm.

The man in question is Bilal Haddouche, aged 34. According to Bruzz, the 34-year-old man was under electronic surveillance, but cut his ankle tag and ran away on Sunday evening.

Bilal Haddouche was sentenced on Monday by the Brussels Criminal Court to 15 years’ imprisonment for the attempted murder committed on the night of 21–22 March 2025 on Place Bizet in Anderlecht.

However, the court ordered his immediate arrest after the verdict.

The shooting left one person injured. The man is currently wanted on the Most Wanted list.

Bilal Haddouche, who was also sentenced to prison in 2017 for the murder of Artur Rifa, who died in May 2013 when he was stabbed in the stomach at the Rogier metro station.

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