Over half of Belgians will go on holiday by car this year

Motorists queue at the toll station of Saint-Quentin-Fallavier, near Lyon, southeastern France, on the A43 highway on the first weekend of the annual summer holidays, on 8 July 2017. Credit: Romain Lafabregue / AFP / Belga

More than half of Belgians will go on holiday by car this year, with one in four drivers undertaking journeys of over 1,000 kilometres, according to a survey published Wednesday by the Vias road traffic institute.

Men are almost four times more likely to take the wheel during holiday trips (42%) compared to women (11%), according to the survey, which was conducted among 1,000 Belgians aged 18 and older.

Walloons tend to choose closer destinations than Flemish people, with one in three Walloon drivers travelling between 500 and 1,000 kilometres, compared to one in four people in Flanders.

One in five drivers only stops when they begin to feel signs of fatigue, rather than taking breaks every two hours as recommended. Some drivers plan no stops at all, pulling over only for practical reasons, such as refuelling, eating, or using the toilet.

Vias recommends holiday-goers check tyre pressure, avoid setting rigid arrival times, and stop at least once every two hours during their journey.

The institute also reminds drivers of specific traffic regulations in European countries. In France, certain motorways now feature barrier-free tolls that can be paid with a toll badge, online, or at a designated petrol station within 72 hours. Similarly, some toll barriers in Italy open without payment and require drivers to pay online to avoid fines.

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