Bpost now provides name of postal worker delivering letter or package

Belgian postal worker with his bicycle as he delivers a letter during his daily round. Credit: Belga / Jonas Hamers

Bpost has announced that the name of the mail carrier delivering a specific letter or parcel will now be shared with customers in digital communications on the day of delivery.

This initiative follows a successful pilot project conducted over several months in the Brussels municipality of Schaerbeek, Ostend (West Flanders), and Sprimont (Liège province).

The feedback from both customers and employees during the pilot phase was overwhelmingly positive, prompting Bpost to roll out the practice nationwide starting today.

From now on, recipients will receive the mail carrier's first name via email or through a notification on the 'My Bpost' app when the delivery route begins.

The postal group hopes the move will help foster a stronger connection with its customers.

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