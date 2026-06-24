Frenchmen conned elderly Belgians out of thousands after carrying out fake repairs

The men were convicted by a court in Arlon. Credit: Belga

The correctional court in Arlon has sentenced two French nationals to 36 and 42 months in prison for fraud involving elderly victims.

In 2023, the pair targeted elderly homeowners by pretending there were roofing issues, such as missing or misaligned slates, which did not exist. They carried out fake repairs and charged them far more than initially quoted.

At one residence, they demanded €3,800 from an 80-year-old man. Weeks later, during a follow-up visit, they claimed to find woodworm in the roof structure and charged an additional €2,400, bringing the total to €6,200.

A 92-year-old woman was also deceived by the duo. Promised a repair fee of €250, she ended up paying €2,500 instead.

Another victim reported being scammed in an online car purchase. Despite paying €32,000 to one of the defendants, the vehicle was never delivered.

The court ruled all charges had been proven and handed out prison sentences without suspension.

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