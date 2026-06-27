Following Belgium, Netherlands introduces kilometer-based toll for heavy vehicles

Credit: Belga

The Netherlands will introduce a kilometre-based tax on heavy goods vehicles starting 1 July, following a similar scheme in place in Belgium.

This tax will apply to vehicles in categories N2 and N3 with a maximum technical mass exceeding 3,500kg, as announced by Dutch authorities.

It will cover almost all motorways and select local roads across the country, regardless of whether the vehicle is loaded or empty.

The tax amount will be calculated based on the distance travelled, with cleaner and lighter vehicles subject to lower rates per kilometre.

Authorities have stated that OBU devices from Belgian provider Satellic and German provider Toll Collect, which automatically calculate distances and related taxes, will not function within Dutch borders.

Related News