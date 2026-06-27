Midwives and physical therapists will now be able to offer video consultations

Mother preparing for childbirth in Namur, Belgium. Credit: Belga

From 1 July, physiotherapists and midwives in Belgium will be able to offer video consultations.

This new measure was originally announced by Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke in mid-May.

However, clear conditions apply. Patients must first have an in-person appointment with their physiotherapist before they can switch to online consultations. Consecutive video sessions will be capped at two, although patients may opt to continue treatments via video calls.

Midwives will also be allowed to conduct prenatal consultations virtually starting in July, provided their patients consent. Here too, the initial consultation must take place in person, and follow-up virtual consultations will be limited to two consecutive sessions.

Speech therapists will gain access to this system from 1 August.

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