Wallonia reforms its employment support program

Credit: Unsplash

A new employment support mechanism named “Job+” will come into effect in Wallonia on 1 July, aiming to streamline and replace previous initiatives.

This scheme focuses public resources on jobseekers who are furthest from the labour market while simplifying processes for businesses. Special attention will be given to young people under 25 and individuals over 57.

The financial incentive will reach up to €1,000 per month, rising to €1,200 for small businesses with fewer than 20 employees. For part-time roles, the amount will be proportionally adjusted.

Regional support will last between 12 and 36 months, depending on the recruit’s profile, offering between €12,000 and €43,200 overall. Applicants must reside in Wallonia to qualify.

Public administrations, public interest organisations, and teaching staff at educational institutions will not be eligible, drawing criticism from the public economy sector. They warn that around 4,000 workers face uncertainty over their access to the new programme.

Existing aid schemes such as Sesam and Impulsion Sine will remain active until 31 December 2029 at the latest.

Related News