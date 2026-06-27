De Lijn alters about third of its bus service routes drastically

De Lijn bus. Credit: Belga

The Flemish public transport operator De Lijn will alter nearly one-third of its network in northern Belgium starting 1 July.

Around 40 lines will be eliminated, while others will undergo changes, extensions, or receive a new route.

In total, more than 320 lines out of the 1,000 managed by De Lijn in Flanders will be affected by the adjustments.

The company attributes these changes to “logistical adjustments,” including updates linked to altered school schedules, train timetables, and on-the-ground modifications.

Routes passing through Wallonia, such as in Fourons, Visé, and Wavre, as well as those connecting to the Brussels Region — serving Anderlecht, Auderghem, Brussels, and Molenbeek — will be impacted.

The changes also correspond to the Flemish government’s mandate to implement budget cuts totalling €44 million.

Details of all planned network modifications, broken down by province and line, can be accessed via De Lijn’s website and mobile applications.

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