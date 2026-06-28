Iconic Ixelles Royal Rinking building to become sport complex under new agreement

The Royal Rinking building, a former roller skating rink located on Chaussée de Waterloo in Ixelles. Credit: Vicente Torre Hovelson/ The Brussels Times.

The historic Delhaize Molière site in Ixelles may soon be transformed into a sports, wellness, and community hub under a new agreement between developer BESIX RED and ANIMO Studios.

The municipality announced Saturday that plans are in motion to rehabilitate the iconic venue, known as Royal Rinking, with a permit application expected by the end of summer.

This proposal marks a departure from earlier housing-focused redevelopment ideas. Previous plans included up to 82 apartments, later revised to 46, but the residential element has now been entirely scrapped. Instead, the hall designed by architect Aimable Delune will be preserved and refurbished.

Urbanism councillor Julie de Groote (Les Engagés) welcomed the move, calling it “a form of happy ending after ten years” of deliberation and shifting plans.

The project is the result of prolonged discussions between developer BESIX RED, local authorities, and the neighbourhood committee “Un Îlot Un Quartier.” Earlier proposals had met with strong resistance, with the municipality issuing a highly critical opinion and threatening to escalate the matter to the Council of State. Talks eventually led to this new, heritage-focused direction.

Ixelles Mayor Romain De Reusme (PS) expressed satisfaction, saying the plans show that “it is possible to reconcile heritage preservation, quality of life, and neighbourhood development.”

Next steps include submitting architectural plans to Urban, followed by a public enquiry and consultation commission. ANIMO Studios’ involvement is contingent upon obtaining the necessary administrative approvals.

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