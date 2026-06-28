Anderlecht official denies any interference in social housing allocation before commission

Hearing of an inquiry commission of Brussels Region Parliament, regarding irregularities at the social housing organisation Foyer Anderlechtois - Anderlechtse Haard, on Monday 15 June 2026, in Brussels. Credit: Belga

The housing allocation manager at the Foyer Anderlechtois stated on Saturday that she makes all allocation decisions independently.

Sabrina De Schepper, speaking before the commission investigating the Foyer Anderlechtois, denied any interference from the organisation’s president. “It’s not the president who says, ‘This housing must be allocated to this person.’ Absolutely not,” she said during her multi-hour testimony.

The commission is examining allegations of mismanagement within the public housing organisation, as well as claims of political interference and clientelism involving the current president, Lotfi Mostefa.

De Schepper explained that the president does not direct her towards specific candidates for housing, relocations, or transfers. “He provides advice based on his own experience, like a concierge who encounters people and shares useful information. Sometimes, I’m approached during my errands, and later I follow up to ensure their requests are properly documented,” she said.

She added that applicants often ask where they stand on the waiting list but emphasised that she cannot predict allocation timelines. “We do our best, but I’m the one who assigns housing, collects information, and finalises lists. Only once the lists are prepared do I submit them to the president. His input is for the management committee, and his signature alongside the Social Delegate’s is required on the cover sheet.”

De Schepper dismissed reports of a tense workplace atmosphere, which had been highlighted in a VRT broadcast. “When people mention ‘terror,’ let me tell you something: during the staff party on 17 June, everyone was there. We ate, laughed, and even danced. I don’t see evidence of terror.”

She further explained that she has followed the same step-by-step procedures for housing allocations for the past twelve years and has never encountered dissatisfaction from the president over her decisions.

Responding to questions, De Schepper confirmed that she underwent coaching sessions in preparation for her testimony, although this was requested by her and came without restrictions on what she could disclose.

She also addressed the loss of records related to past housing allocations. After a change in her workplace, older allocation files remained at the previous location, where they had been sealed and archived by the Social Delegate. “Once these files are sealed, I never refer to them again,” she said.

During her absence on holiday, a colleague packed these documents in boxes. Later, when the director of the Foyer requested lists from prior years, she visited the old site herself. “I had initially planned to digitise these lists, but realised I no longer needed them,” she explained.

Related News