Flemish minister Bonte ends temporary term, urging the government to 'reflect'

Hans Bonte. Credit: Belga

The departing Flemish minister, Hans Bonte, has urged the Flemish government to reflect deeply on its direction in the coming weeks, months, and years.

Tomorrow, Melissa Depraetere of Vooruit will resume her position as Flemish minister, bringing an end to Bonte’s temporary tenure in her role. Bonte, who had stepped in for Depraetere over recent months, will now return to his role as a parliamentary member.

Looking back on his brief stint as minister on the programme “De Zevende Dag,” Bonte acknowledged tensions within the Flemish government during his term. He pointed to debates over energy measures and potential cuts to pupil transport within special education as examples.

Bonte described the interpersonal relations among ministers as good but highlighted the government’s challenges, with budgetary commitments and societal demands creating a difficult balance. The Flemish government is aiming to achieve a balanced budget by 2027, yet faces pressing social challenges that require significant financial attention.

He also noted disputes among coalition partners, such as over projects like Ventilus, the construction of social housing, and infrastructure developments. According to Bonte, this internal opposition and lack of unity threaten the coherence of the government.

Bonte concluded by emphasising the need for reflection and a fresh start, calling for the government to align its goals with budgetary realities, the coalition agreement, and societal needs. “It’s time to pause and reboot,” he said.

Related News