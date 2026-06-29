40 Belgians evacuated from cruise ship fire in France

Illustrative image of a cruise ship. Credit: Belga/Kurt Desplenter

A fire broke out on board a cruise ship moored in the port of Honfleur, in France, in the early hours of Monday.

The ship was carrying 132 passengers, including around 40 Belgians, and 31 crew members. All were evacuated and taken to safety in a hall provided by the town of Honfleur, according to reports from several Belgian and French media outlets.

According to initial reports, the fire broke out at around 03:30 in the galley of the ship, which was sailing on the Seine between Paris and Normandy.

The fire caused a significant amount of smoke, requiring the deployment of considerable resources, including two teams specialising in ship fires.

At around 08:00, firefighters were still attempting to bring the blaze under control, which is believed to have caused significant damage.

The exact circumstances of how the fire started remain to be determined. No injuries have been reported.

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