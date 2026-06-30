Record numbers of Belgians sought psychosocial help after problems at work in 2025

Nearly 25,000 sought professional guidance last year. Credit: Tim Gouw/Unsplash

A record number of people sought professional guidance last year for psychosocial problems at work, such as conflicts, bullying, or burnout, according to figures released on Tuesday by Co-Prev, the umbrella organisation of the ten External Services for Prevention and Protection at Work in Belgium.

The services handled a total of 24,669 cases, 3.5 % more than in 2024. According to Co-Prev, the increase does not necessarily indicate a deterioration in well-being at work.

“It also reflects a greater awareness of psychosocial risks and an increased willingness to seek help,” says the umbrella organisation. “This development fits into a societal context characterised by increasing attention to respect, inclusivity, and psychological safety at work.”

Almost six out of 10 cases (14,392) concerned conflicts or bullying, and slightly more than two out of 10 (5,464) were requests for professional help due to stress or burnout. In addition, 125 employees contacted the service regarding alcohol or drug use in the workplace.

Most of the cases (95 %) are handled informally. Co-Prev considers this “proof of the power of counselling, informal intervention, and reconciliation”.

“An informal approach allows for faster, more flexible, and more tailored work based on the specific problem,” states Annelies Geuens, co-chair of the Co-Prev working group on psychosocial risks. “This requires goodwill from all parties and leads to a sustainable solution more often than a lengthy formal procedure.”

Furthermore, nearly six out of 10 cases were closed after a single meeting. “This may indicate effective initial support, but also barriers to taking further steps,” the umbrella organisation notes.

The external prevention services guide employers and employees in the prevention and management of risks related to well-being at work.

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