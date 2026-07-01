What to expect from Belgium-Senegal's World Cup showdown tonight

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring during football game between the Belgian national team, the Red Devils and New Zealand, on Friday, 26 June 2026, at the BC Place Vancouver stadium, Canada. Credit: Belga / Bruno Fahy

Belgium's World Cup 2026 is far from done after a dramatic group stage qualification, finishing top of the group on Sunday morning. This evening, they face one of the best African teams in the world, Senegal, in the next round.

The knockout stage of Mexico, Canada, and the USA's World Cup 2026 arrived this week with the Round of 32. It comes after a memorable group stage which saw the elimination of the likes of Scotland, Türkiye, Czechia, South Korea and many more.

Red Devils fans rejoiced after Belgium topped Group G following anticlimactic draws against Egypt and Iran and a 5-1 demolition of New Zealand, which saw them top the group.

It has also been a dramatic knockout phase since the start of the week, which has seen the elimination of Belgium's neighbouring countries, the Netherlands and Germany, on Monday night.

Last 32

Now, its turn of Red Devils who travel to Seattle to face Senegal at 22:00 this Wednesday, 1 July.

Rudi Garcia's side must be sure not to underestimate manager Pape Thiaw's team, who managed to get out of this year's "group of death" alongside France and Norway, with Iraq eliminated in fourth place.

Despite a frustrating start with tight losses to France (3-1) and Norway (3-2), Senegal's convincing 5-0 win against Iraq ensured them a spot in the eight best third-placed teams, and importantly, a place in the final 32.

Summer performances aside, the Lions of Teranga cemented their role as one of the best African teams when they won the Africa Cup of Nations after an exhilarating final. Their retroactive and controversial stripping of the title in favour of Morocco has only served as more motivation.

Before the game, Senegal's own head coach, Pape Thiaw, stated that Belgium are equally not to be underestimated. The veteran player and now coach described Belgium as "a very great team with huge individualities and a very strong collective".

After facing harsh scrutiny on the back of the two opening ties, Garcia valiantly defended his squad. "We cannot say that we are fully into it, but we are growing into it. We are gaining momentum," and "we will relish this first victory."

Wednesday night's knockout tie will be the first-ever meeting between these countries. Belgium are unbeaten in five of their six World Cup encounters against African sides (having lost to Morocco in 2022), while Senegal have lost each of their last four games at the tournament against European nations.

There have been at least four goals in each of Senegal's last three matches, raising hopes for another goal fest.

Both teams boast UCL-winning goalkeepers in Thibaut Courtois and Edouard Mendy, skilled Premier League (PL) fullbacks in Maxim De Cuyper and El Hadji Malick Diouf.

Midfielders lighting up the PL include Senegal's Iliman Ndiaye and Belgium's Aston Villa duo of Amadou Onana and Youri Tielemans.

It goes without saying that the shining stars of both teams are their legends of the game, Kevin De Bruyne and Sadio Mané; the two will aim to be driving factors in leading their team to unexpected glory.

Opta, the predictive supercomputer, has Belgium as favourites in the round of 32 tie. It gave it winning odds of 45.6% in regular time, with Senegal at a 27% chance. There is also a good probability of a draw being the result after 90 minutes, with 27.4%.

If the Devils can overpower Senegalese opponents, they will face the winner of the match between the United States and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

If they can make it two wins in two in the knockouts, they will likely face one of Portugal, Croatia, or Spain.

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