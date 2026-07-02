'Football is about emotions': Belgium's coach praises team in extra-time win

Belgium's players celebrate after winning game between Belgian national team Red Devils and Senegal, on Wednesday 01 July 2026, at the Seattle Field, in Seattle, a 1/16 finals game in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Credit: Bruno Fahy / Belga

Red Devils coach Rudi Garcia expressed his joy in a press conference after Belgium staged a dramatic comeback against Senegal in the World Cup round of 16.

"This evening, the team wrote a piece of history. But we haven’t won anything yet," he cautioned, highlighting the temporary nature of their success.

The match saw both teams exchange blow for blow. Garcia acknowledged Senegal deserved to progress as much as Belgium, but he was pleased with his side’s resilience after trailing 2-0 in the 83rd minute.

"I told the players we had to score the 2-1 goal, and then anything could happen," Garcia explained. "Football is about emotions. Coming back and winning under such circumstances can unify the group and make them realise that, until the final whistle blows, anything is possible."

He also commented on the lack of poise at times during the match. "We played against an excellent Senegal team, which we expected. But we lost possession through unnecessary mistakes and were too hasty. We need greater patience and collective control because we have the technical ability to achieve it."

Garcia felt the moment of tension between Youri Tielemans and Leandro Trossard during the second half was significant. "It shows we have a team full of life. Players are allowed to disagree; it reflects their desire to win."

The coach embraced their spirit while acknowledging areas for improvement. "When I took over, the team played good football but lacked defensive aggression and physical intensity in duels. That ‘grinta’—that fighting spirit—is crucial, and we need it to compete."

The captain of the Belgians Youri Tielemans scored twice, with the winning goal in extra time on penalty kick. "I am very proud to be captain of this team," Tielemans said immediately after the match.

"We fell behind, and then it was up to us to try and respond," Tielemans told Belgian sports broadcaster Sporza. "We did that well. The substitutes made the difference again today, especially for the first goal. Everyone gives their all; sometimes it goes better than other times."

Belgium's star goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, commented on the Red Devils’ remarkable comeback, saying:"We knew it would be tough, but we believed in ourselves."

"When Romelu made it 2–1, the whole team believed we could do it and the Senegalese started to have doubts. It’s a young team," Courtois continued. "At 2–2, I felt the match was heading for a penalty shoot-out because they were content with that. We were lucky to be awarded a penalty, which Youri converted brilliantly. Then we held on."

He added: "If you can win like that, it gives an energy boost. But in the end we are only in the 1/8th finals. I have seen the videos of euphoria in Belgium. That's the best gift. Of course there are things that could be improved."

Senegal's coach Pape Thiaw expressed deep sadness following his team's defeat against Belgium in the World Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday.

"This match meant a lot to us. We wanted to qualify for the Senegalese people. Unfortunately, we are eliminated. I am sad, and the players feel the same," Thiaw said during the post-match press conference.

He reflected on the team’s performance, admitting they struggled to maintain control. "We had the match in hand, but toward the end we dropped back to protect the score. After the 2-1 goal, we retreated even further, and they equalised. It was not easy. We tried to uplift the team, but it didn’t work. The players gave everything they had."