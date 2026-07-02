Three Belgian pizzerias named among best in Europe

Credit: La Piola Pizza

Two Belgian pizzerias have once again been ranked among the 50 best in Europe this year, with a third in 59th place too.

Belgium boasts a wide array of pizzerias, but some are noticeably better than others. To help you know where to look, the renowned '50 Top Pizza Europa' guide has compiled its list of the best pizzerias in Europe – three of which are in Belgium. Find out which ones feature below.

For those familiar with the top 50 annual ranking, it will come as no surprise that La Piola once again makes an appearance on the list, this time in 15th place, slipping from 11th last year. Experts noted that La Piola – with its two joints in Saint-Josse and Wolf food hall in the city centre – stands out for its "high-quality ingredients" and "clear connection to Italian tradition".

The judges praised the delicate smokiness and aromatic kick of the Provola and pepper pizza, as well as the sweet and savoury pumpkin and sausage option. The pizza dough, cocktails and service were also commended.

"The dough demonstrates sound technical skill: a soft, slightly caramelised crust, a fragrant edge and a soft centre, with careful baking that supports the toppings well. Also worth mentioning are the mandarin cocktails, which are fresh, aromatic and well-balanced, adding an original touch to the pizza. The service is friendly, attentive and helpful, with staff who can guide you through the menu and ensure a pleasant experience," the judges said.

La Pizza è Bella in Brussels' Sablon district has also long featured on the list, but dropped from 21st position to 29th this year. The jury was won over by the pizzeria's recently and tastefully refurbished venue, featuring "elegant décor and a carefully curated atmosphere".

The judges noted that the menu remains "extensive and rooted in Neapolitan tradition", and the 'Tartufata', '5 formaggi', focaccia, bruschetta, calzone and fried pizza all received a special mention.

The panel remarked on the "high standard" of the ingredients. However, it lost points on the service, which "showed some inconsistencies regarding bookings, table management and the bill".

Brussels pizzeria naPizzà rounds off Belgium's top three, but it also fell dramatically in this year's ranking from 44th to 59th place. However, the judges maintain that naPizzà is still a "trusted destination" for those seeking a pizza inspired by Neapolitan tradition.

This joint praised the Neapolitan staff for their warm welcome and "down-to-earth atmosphere", the well-balanced, creamy and intense Cacio e pepe pizza, the "strong savoury kick" of the ingredients and the quality of the dough.

"The dough is soft, light and pleasant, cooked slightly more thoroughly than expected, yet without developing any bitter notes or compromising the overall enjoyment of the taste. The quality of the ingredients is evident and underpins a menu that remains faithful to Neapolitan tradition," they said.

Best in Europe

Some may be surprised to hear that the best pizzeria in Europe (outside of Italy) is found in England. Although the country isn't exactly famed for its food among Europeans, London-based Napoli on the Road – which was also ranked best last year – is "one of the most dynamic and influential names in contemporary pizza worldwide", the panel noted.

"The project, led by Michele Pascarella, has succeeded in forging a strong identity that continues to evolve without compromising on technical precision or stylistic clarity. The menu reflects ongoing experimentation, with dishes that take into account seasonal availability, the quality of the ingredients and a creative sensibility that is always well-controlled." The "light and airy" dough was also applauded.

"More than just a pizzeria, Napoli on the Road is now a benchmark for those seeking a modern take on the Neapolitan tradition, built on talent, ambition and vision," they concluded.

Top 10 pizzerias in Europe in 2026

Napoli on the Road (London, England) Baldoria (Madrid, Spain) IMperfetto (Puteaux, France) 50 Kalò (London, England) Sartoria Panatieri (Barcelona, Spain) Pizza Zulu (Fürth, Germany) NNea (Amsterdam, Netherlands) Sapori Italiani U Taliana (Bratislava, Slovakia) Forno D'Oro (Lisbon, Portugal) Via Toledo (Vienna, Austria)

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