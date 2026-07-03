High-speed police chase in Wallonia leaves six injured

Illustrative image of police tape. Credit: Belga

Six people were injured in a car chase that took place during on Thursday night on the streets of Jumet, near Charleroi.

The Walloon town’s spokesperson, confirmed a report in the local press, on Friday morning.

The incident is believed to concern a car with French number plates, which had been pursued by the police following a routine check, crashed violently into a van after failing to give way at a junction.

The van ended up on its roof. The car then crashed into a building façade. Six people – four in the car and two in the van – were injured. The driver of the van is in a serious condition.

The reasons behind the car chase have not been specified.

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