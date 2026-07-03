KU Leuven student meals to be more expensive from September

Illustration picture shows the logo of student restaurant Alma 1, on Monday 06 January 2014 in Leuven. Credit: Belga

Meal prices at KU Leuven’s Alma student restaurants will rise starting in the 2026-2027 academic year.

The increase is attributed to ongoing inflation and reduced subsidies Alma receives from the Student Services (Stuvo).

From September, the standard hot meal will cost €6.15, up from the current €5.60. Spaghetti will increase from €5.85 to €6.35, while a vol-au-vent dish will climb from €7.95 to €8.25. Premium hot meals will see the steepest rise, moving from €11.50 to €12.50.

The decision follows discussions between Alma, Stuvo, and representatives of the student umbrella organisation LOKO.

Alma’s General Director, Tom Mestdagh, stated the decision was not made lightly, citing rising costs for food, energy, and staff amid declining subsidies. He assured that the price adjustments are aimed solely at ensuring sustainable service.

Stuvo’s reduced subsidies stem from broader financial challenges. Stagnating government funding has strained operational budgets, even as more students seek support.

At the Leuven campus, financial aid requests have doubled over the past four years, while in Antwerp, requests have reportedly doubled in just two years.

Additionally, demand for mental health assistance, academic guidance, and social services continues to grow.

Vice-chancellor for Student Policy Tom Van Puyenbroeck acknowledged the difficult trade-offs necessitated by limited resources.

Alma student representative Jeroen De Ryck noted the efforts made during consultations to minimise the impact on students. LOKO emphasised that ensuring accessible education and support remains a shared priority.

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