Organisers offer rare compensation for cancelled Katy Perry gig

Credit: Belga/ James Arthur Gekiere

The organisers of Werchter Boutique are offering financial compensation to visitors after the festival was cut short last week due to threatening severe weather.

The one-day festival, held on Saturday 27 June, ended early following Pitbull’s performance. Katy Perry’s closing act was cancelled after the safety committee decided to shut down the festival due to forecasts of heavy thunderstorms.

Rock Werchter, the organising body, is not legally required to provide refunds or compensation in cases of force majeure. However, they explained, “Exceptionally, we are deviating from this policy.”

The compensation applies only to general admission and golden circle tickets purchased via Ticketmaster without any discount. Eligible ticketholders will receive an email with instructions to request the reimbursement, which will be processed after the registration period ends.

Ticketholders with golden circle tickets can claim €25, while those with general admission tickets can request €20.

Earlier, the organisers also decided to waive the administrative fees for refunding unused festival coins. As the event ended earlier than scheduled, many attendees did not have the opportunity to spend their remaining coins. Requests for cost-free refunds can be submitted from Thursday 2 July to Sunday 2 August.

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