Temperatures set to rise significantly this week, yellow heat warning issued

a thunderstorm rages over the city of Brussels, in the night from Saturday to Sunday 28 June 2026. BELGA PHOTO MARIUS BURGELMAN

Temperatures in Belgium are set to rise significantly this week, with a yellow heat warning issued by the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM) until Thursday, excluding the coastal regions.

Temperatures are expected to range from 20°C in Hautes Fagnes to 27°C near the French border on Sunday, accompanied by a moderate northwesterly wind with gusts of up to 50 km/h in Hautes Fagnes.

By the evening, temperatures will drop to between 8°C and 18°C, with winds remaining light to moderate.

Next week promises more heat, with maximum temperatures forecast to rise further.

In response, Belgium’s Federal Public Service (SPF) Health has activated the warning phase of the heatwave and ozone peak plan.

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