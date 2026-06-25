Cheap ways to cope with the heatwave in Brussels

A man cools off in Brussels amid the heatwave. Credit: Vicente Torre Hovelson/The Brussels Times

As temperatures in Brussels soar toward 37 °C, the city’s historic architecture and urban design can quickly make the summer heat unbearable.

Brussels is not known for heat, but this week is an exception to that rule, with temperatures potentially reaching up to 37 °C. Most people will probably not want to spend too much time in their air-conditioning-less apartments.

Luckily, you don't have to suffer through this heatwave. From hidden air-conditioned spots and historic indoor swimming pools to refreshing public fountains, here is your ultimate guide on where to escape the heat in Brussels this week.

Cool off at a fountain

If you cannot, or don't feel like going to a swimming pool, you can opt for one of Brussels many jet fountains.

One of the best ones is the Place Flagey Fountains in Ixelles, as it is surrounded by shady places to sit and enjoy the day.

A couple of alternatives are the fountains at Place du Miroir in Jette or the ones at Place Saint-Lambert in Woluwe-Saint-Lambert. However, it is important to note that swimming in regular fountains is illegal.

Public indoor-Pools

Although there are not many options for outdoor swimming in Brussels, there are a few nice indoor swimming options.

Les Bains de Saint-Josse is a lesser-known swimming pool located inside a historic Art Deco building just 13 minutes on foot from Brussels-North station. Entry for adults costs €3 for residents of Saint-Josse and €4.50 for residents of other municipalities.

Another option is the Centre swimming pool located in the Marolles district, a short 20-minute walk from Brussels Central Station. Entry to this pool costs €3.80 for residents and €5.50.

Public buildings with air conditioning

In Belgium, air-conditioning is a hot commodity if you’re looking to escape your boiling apartment or seek refuge from the street for an hour or two. There are a few options.

The first, and best if you are in the city centre, is Muntpunt Library, which offers AC and free wifi, though it can get crowded at certain times of the day. If you want to avoid the crowds, you can reserve a space in the building using bookaplace.be.

Another option for relaxing in an air-conditioned environment is Docks Brussels in Schaerbeek, a large indoor shopping centre with many stores, restaurants, activities, and cafes to keep you entertained.

Staying hydrated for free

If you happen to find yourself in the city with zero money to spare for water, fear not, because Vivaqua fountains offer free drinking water at tons of locations throughout the city.

According to Bx1, the fountains at the Cathedral of St. Michael and St. Gudula even offer sparkling water.

Brussels also offers a map of free drinking water fountains.

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