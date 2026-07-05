Panicked horse charges into crowd in Wallonia, injures eight

Illustration picture shows the police station. Credit: Belga

A panicked horse charged into a crowd during the Saints-Pierre-and-Paul march in Florennes on Saturday at around 22:00, leaving several people injured, with one reportedly in a critical condition.

The horse was startled by gunfire from a group of marchers. Its rider, who failed to control the animal, was found to be under the influence of alcohol, with a breath test showing 0.44 mg/L of air exhaled, equivalent to roughly 1 g/L of blood.

Witnesses and the rider are set to be interviewed by authorities on Sunday and Monday to determine the full circumstances of the incident.

This is not the first fracas of its kind. A similar situation occurred on 25 May during the Sainte-Rolende march in Gerpinnes.

In Florennes, emergency services responded swiftly. Four ambulances from the Dinaphi zone, a mobile intervention team (PIT), an emergency medical service (SMUR), and an ambulance from the Val de Sambre region were dispatched.

A security perimeter was established at the scene. Initial reports suggested seven people were injured, five of whom were transported to hospital. However, the Namur prosecutor later confirmed eight casualties, including one person in a life-threatening condition.

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