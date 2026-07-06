Union Saint-Gilloise's new stadium permit approved but with conditions

The design for the new stadium. Credit: USG

Union Saint-Gilloise (USG) have taken another step forward in its plans for a new stadium.

The Brussels football team have received conditional permission to build a new stadium in Forest. However, it also needs to address additional questions from a committee, reports the Belga News Agency.

USG had been eyeing a move away from its current stadium, the historic Joseph Marien stadium, as it does not meet the UEFA standards for international competition.

It has played in previous European campaigns in other stadiums in and around Brussels. For the upcoming season, USG has found an agreement to play in the Batimont Solar Park in Ostend.

The new stadium would house 15,881 fans and meet all the requirements to host European games. It will be built near the Forest-Midi station, on what are currently practice fields for a local football team.

People living near the site had filed several protests against the plans, arguing that the stadium would cause noise pollution and destroy the nature in the nearby park.

At the same time, the favourable recommendation is subject to several conditions.

The committee is seeking further assurances regarding transport, parking, noise pollution, water management, protection of biodiversity and safety.

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