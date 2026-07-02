Late-night joy in Brussels for Belgium's dramatic World Cup win (photos)

Belgian fans and supporters celebrate after winning a soccer game between Belgian national team Red Devils and Senegal at the 2026 World Cup, on Wednesday 01 July 2026, at Parc Wolvendael, Brussels. Credit: Belga

Belgian football fans across the country crowded the many squares, bars and fan parks showing last night's last-minute win against Senegal in the World Cup.

Only the heaviest of sleepers will have slept through the celebrations which kicked off just before 01:00 in Brussels and around the country.

Following a dramatic 3-2 comeback in Seattle, Belgium secured their spot in the next round of the 2026 World Cup. Captain Youri Tielemans converted a penalty deep into extra time (120+5') to complete the remontada after Senegal had been winning 0-2 with only a few minutes to go in regular time.

Belga News Agency photographer Emile Windal was at the fan park screenings in Park Wolvendael in Uccle and at Place Dumont, in Stockel, to capture the scenes of joy – but also despair – during last night's rollercoaster of emotions.

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