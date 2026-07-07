Surprise STIB strike in Brussels on Monday – but are more expected?

Illustration picture shows buses at Gare de l'Ouest / Weststation during a strike of Brussels' public transport company STIB - MIVB, February 2018 in Brussels. Credit - Belga/Benoit Doppagne

A last-minute strike on the Brussels public transport network STIB/MIVB on Monday took many commuters by surprise - even if disruption levels were low. But how likely are more of these strikes in the future?

In strike action linked to an ongoing hiring freeze, members of the CGSP socialist trade union blocked bus and tram depots across the Brussels transport network, disrupting some services in the Belgian capital.

Monday's strike action was organised in response to STIB's decision to freeze all hiring of new staff this year. It comes as part of a wider ban on recruitment across the public sector in Brussels, a move designed to save money.

In total, 23 bus routes were affected, alongside 12 tram lines. Metro services were unaffected by the action. The strike action was the resumption of a previous notice by the CGSP, in force until 31 December 2026.

In a letter from Dona Balbo, regional secretary of CGSP-TBM, to the STIB CEO, Brieuc de Meeùs, the union states: "In a spirit of responsibility, the CGSP had suspended its industrial action to give dialogue a genuine chance."

"This suspension was, however, clearly conditional on there being no new cost-cutting measures affecting workers, working conditions or the service provided to the public." The union goes on to note that "these commitments have not been met," and as a result, a day of action would take place on 6 July.

According to the union, the hiring freeze is not only being felt by workers but by public transport users.

In particular, they draw a line between the air conditioning maintenance issues during the recent heatwave and the cost-cutting measures and ongoing hiring freeze.

In line with other Brussels public transport bodies, STIB has been under a hiring freeze since 2025, with only operational staff being replaced. In 2026, this ban on recruitment was extended to all staff – both operational and technical – as part of ongoing cost-cutting measures.

Workers decline in twenty years

Analysis of STIB's annual reports by The Brussels Times shows that total full-time equivalent (FTE) headcount declined from 10,274 in 2024 to 10,269 in 2025. While this was only a slight decline, this was the first decline in FTE headcount for the operator within the last 20 years.

The decline was driven by a reduction in technical workers, due to the hiring freeze, while the number of operational workers increased. Around one in three of STIB's headcount are technical workers.

Beyond the recent decline, since 2019, STIB has seen a 10% growth in operational staff and 18% growth in technical staff. The overall share of the budget for staffing has remained stable at 76% since 2019.

The operator has a steady turnover of staff each year. In 2025, 630 people left the company, while 682 left the year before. If that overall level of staff departures continues into this year, with no active recruitment, STIB's FTE will decline to levels last seen in 2020.

The union has expressed a concern about the impact on operations and is calling for renewed investment in staff, so that "the people of Brussels can count on a high-quality public service".

STIB were keen to downplay the impact of the strikes, with STIB/MVIB spokesperson Guy Sablon, telling The Brussels Times that the action was by one union only and included "a limited number of activists blocking some depots."

The operator was "not expecting new strikes in the short term" but highlighted that the existing strike notice runs until 31 December. CGSP's strike notice means that, legally, the option of future strikes remains open, which could again cause disruption across the public transport network, as it did on Monday.

Given that the hiring freeze is not STIB-specific but related to the entire public sector in Brussels, further strike days are possible. However, no new strikes have been announced by the union.

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